Dad 'killed' 4 kids because he suspected wife of cheating

Lucas Phasha, the Limpopo man accused of the murder of his four children, apparently told a relative that he was driven by suspicion that their mother was cheating on him.

This emerged yesterday in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane through state witness Raymond Phasha. He told the court that the accused had told him before his arrest that he killed his four children because his wife was dating other men and that she neglected household duties.

Phasha is on trial for the murders of his children – Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel 3 – who were found dead at two separate locations in Selatole section of GaPhasha village near Burgersfort in February 18 last year.

He allegedly hacked three of the children with a panga and bludgeoned the fourth one with a stone. Phasha allegedly bludgeoned daughter Adel with a stone in a shack while her three siblings were asleep at around 2am at his home. He took the remaining three children to a secluded area where he allegedly killed them.