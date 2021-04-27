Mosebenzi Zwane insists he held no brief for the Guptas in Tegeta-Optimum deal

Zwane was being questioned about an affidavit filed by Glasenberg regarding the meeting that eventually led to Glencore selling to Tegeta.

He was further quizzed about his relationship with the Gupta brothers, how he had hitched a flight on the Gupta jet following the meeting and several trips he took to India and Dubai.

Zwane is seen as one of the ministers who were doing the bidding of the Guptas during his time under former president Jacob Zuma.

However, Zwane, from the onset, said he never had a personal relationship with the Guptas but only met them at the behest of either the ANC or government.

“I went to Switzerland to try to save jobs and the bloodbath that had become imminent in the department of mineral resources when I joined.

“I went there to try to rescue the 3,000 jobs at stake in any manner possible, including but not limited to a possible buyer of the mine. I was not married to any particular buyer as long as correct processes were followed,” said Zwane.

He said following the meeting, he hitched a flight with the Gupta brothers to India because he was sick, struggling with a condition in his throat which was worsened by the cold weather in Switzerland.

Zwane said he received treatment at a public hospital in India and later again hitched a flight with the Guptas to Dubai where he then took a commercial flight back to SA.

Zwane told the inquiry he was supposed to meet potential investors in India but he struggled to explain to the commission's chair Raymond Zondo why he could not just fly back home given his condition, which he said sometimes caused him to completely lose his voice.