Businessman explains donations to ANC leaders including Zweli Mkhize (R6.5m) & Paul Mashatile (R371,000)

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi was grilled on Tuesday about several payments his company made to prominent ANC figures.

Sodi, the director of Blackhead Consulting, which got most of its business from the departments of human settlements in Gauteng and the Free State, was giving testimony at the state capture inquiry.

He was quizzed about several payments flagged from his company with references to several high-ranking ANC leaders and the party itself. Sodi explained the individuals as being either “my friend” or “business partner” and admitted that he generously donated to the ANC, particularly during the 2014 election campaign.

The names of ANC leaders that were flagged were those of health minister Zweli Mkhize, labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and deputy ministers Pinky Kekana and Zizi Kodwa.

Nxesi received R45,000 but Sodi said this payment, in two tranches of R15,000 and R30,000, were not for Nxesi's benefit but for an underprivileged child he was helping.