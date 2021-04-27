Zondo grills Zwane about his silence on Essa's role on Swiss trip

Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane was grilled on why he had failed to dispute allegations that he had introduced Gupta associate Salim Essa as his adviser when he flew to Switzerland 2015 to discuss the possible sale of Glencore’s Optimum Coal Mine to the controversial family.

Zwane returned to the stand at the Zondo commission into state capture on Tuesday where his Switzerland trip and meeting with Glencore chief executive Ivan Glasenberg came under the spotlight.

Zwane had denied allegations that he tried to strong-arm Glencore to sell Optimum to Gupta-linked Tegeta, insisting that the discussion of the possible sale was aimed at saving jobs of the mine, which was then under business rescue.

In his affidavit before the commission, Glasenberg told the commission that Zwane was accompanied by Essa at the meeting and that he had introduced him as his advisor.

While Zwane told the inquiry that he had in fact introduced him as an advisor to Tegeta, commission chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, quizzed him on why he had not denied the allegation as false in his supplementary affidavit to the commission.

“Why didn’t you say this is not true. Why didn’t you say when Mr Glasenberg says in his affidavit you introduced Mr Salim Essa as your advisor it is not true and that the position is that you introduced him as Tegeta’s advisor?” Zondo asked.

Zwane is accused of having been behind the pressure that was allegedly put on Glencore to sell Optimum to Tegeta for R2.1bn before the Guptas and their associates used it to loot Eskom, including through a dodgy R600m prepayment in 2016 for the supply of coal.

Zwane, who has been fingered in a number of allegations as a key enabler of state capture, told the inquiry he had planned to be short in his responses to the commission to save its time and that he had planned to answer the allegation in person.