Mosebenzi Zwane continues to shift blame over Free State housing tender

But Zwane turned the tables on Monday, saying that the buck stopped with Mokoena, as the accounting officer.

According to testimony, Zwane mooted the prepayment scheme idea in late 2010 in an attempt to ensure the department spent its annual housing budget. This was after then-human settlement minister Tokyo Sexwale warned that the province's underspending was worrying and that the province ran the risk of losing the grant to better-performing provinces if it did not spend the money.

But Zwane held a meeting with contractors and then floated the prepayment idea, which would see the department buying building material for the contractors directly from suppliers.

When this was implemented, R600m was spent as part of the scheme for “little to no benefit to the department”, according to the commission's evidence leader, Paul Pretorius.

Pretorius put it to Zwane on Monday that the scheme was, in fact, illegal and contravened the Public Finance Management Act.

Zwane disagreed: “The advance payment or prepayment in terms of SA law is not an illegal issue. If you have an advanced payment there should be a contract that indicates you are going to do an advanced payment in which case you must administer an advanced payment.”