'Handpicking companies to allow them to finish old jobs'

Mosebenzi Zwane insists tender process conducted in good faith

The commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday heard how companies appointed to build low-cost houses in the R1bn housing project in the Free State in 2010 were selected outside the formal tender process.



This happened under the watch of Mosebenzi Zwane, who was the Free State MEC of housing...