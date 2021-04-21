Jacob Zuma’s lawyers reportedly resign ahead of corruption trial next month

Lawyers acting for former president Jacob Zuma in the corruption trial due to start next month filed a formal notice of withdrawal in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Eric Mabuza filed the notice as Zuma’s attorney of record but did not provide reasons for the withdrawal.

Neither Mabuza nor the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) responded to queries from TimesLIVE.

It is understood the withdrawal will include advocate Muzi Sikhakhane.

The latest development comes after the Supreme Court of Appeal dealt Zuma a blow last week when it ruled he was not entitled to state funds for his corruption trial legal costs and ordered him to pay back R25m already incurred during the legal proceedings.