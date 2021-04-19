Mboweni dismisses Sexwale's claim of a looted heritage fund

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has rejected claims by businessman and ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale that money from a heritage fund meant for the poor has been stolen.

Mboweni took to Twitter on Monday suggesting that Sexwale may have been a victim of a scam. It remains unclear whether such a fund exists and who is behind it.

“Mr Tokyo Sexwale’s statement about stolen money is untrue, sad and [it] seems that he was a victim of the many scams around. You cannot steal transmitted money from the central bank. How? His statement on television was unfortunate. Will reach out to him,” he said.

Sexwale told eNCA on Sunday that he had been involved in raising billions of rand, with another unnamed trustee, and said a powerful family had contributed these funds to pay off university debt and provide free higher education for poor students.

“I'm part of two people who are in charge of the heritage fund that belongs to a very powerful family out there in the world. This fund is here in SA already, it comes through the SA Reserve Bank,” said Sexwale.

“I'm part of the two people who are mandate holders.”