'I’m no Zuma man, never have been,' Lucky Montana tells Zondo inquiry

Former Prasa boss Lucky Montana says there has been a 14-year-long attempt to link him to former president Jacob Zuma. And throughout all those years, Montana insists, there is no shred of evidence linking him to Zuma.

Montana was testifying before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

According to him, as far back as 2007 people accused him of misdirecting the company’s contracts to companies owned by individuals that backed Zuma’s then campaign for the ANC top position. And this continued when Zuma was president of the country.

Montana said neither Zuma nor the Gupta family have ever had influence over tenders and contracts at the commuter rail company.

“There has been this attempt to link former president Zuma to Prasa. And for some reason, I do not know why, I cannot run away from [association] with president Zuma,” said Montana.