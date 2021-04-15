South Africa

1,600 new Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 15 April 2021 - 06:20
SA recorded 1,599 new Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 1,599 new Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

The new cases came from 34,971 tests — a positivity rate of 4.57%.

There have been 1,561,559 total confirmed cases recorded across SA to date, Mkhize said.

Of the newly recorded fatalities, 26 were in Gauteng, 24 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 14 were in the Eastern Cape, nine were in the Free State, and two were in the Western Cape. There were no deaths recorded in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the North West or the Northern Cape in the past 24 hours.

The new deaths mean that 53,498 fatalities have now been recorded countrywide linked to the pandemic.

Mkhize said that 1,486,873 recoveries have been recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 95%.

TimesLIVE

