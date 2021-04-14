J&J vaccinations and blood clots - what you need to know

The Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine rollout has been “provisionally” suspended in SA following an investigation of a possible link between the vaccine and a rare type of blood clot in the brain.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the suspension might only be for a few days.

Here is what you need to know:

Six women in US experienced rare clot

The suspension comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the use of the vaccination pending a review of a possible link to a rare type of blood clot in the brain reported in six women in the US coupled with low levels of platelets.

The incidents occurred between six and 13 days after vaccination in women between the ages of 18 and 48 years.

The women developed a rare cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, which are blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets.

More than 6.6 million citizens have been inoculated with the J&J vaccine in the US.