South Africa

SA to halt J&J vaccines over blood clot fears

By Staff Reporter - 13 April 2021 - 19:14
SA will halt its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
SA will halt its rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.
Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

SA will suspend the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot fears, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

Mkhize was speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday night after the US Food and Drug Administration advised a temporarily suspension of its rollout of the J&J vaccine after six women developed “unusual blood clots” within two weeks of receiving the shot.

“We cannot take the decision of the FDA lightly. We've voluntarily suspend the rollout until the causal relationship between the blood clot and the vaccine is sufficiently interrogated,” he said.

Mkhize hoped this would be done within “a few days”.

TimesLIVE

No blood clots seen in SA vaccinations

Nearly 300,000 health-care workers have had Covid-19 J&J vaccinations in SA and no very rare blood clots have been detected despite close monitoring.
News
10 hours ago

No decision yet on J&J Covid-19 vaccine, top SA adviser says

South Africa has not yet taken a decision on how to proceed with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, a top government adviser said, after US health ...
News
2 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X