No decision yet on J&J Covid-19 vaccine, top SA adviser says

By Alexander Winning - 13 April 2021 - 18:13
The US regulatory authority recommended a pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine to investigate a very rare blood clotting disorder but SA hasn't made a decision yet. File photo.
Image: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

South Africa has not yet taken a decision on how to proceed with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine, a top government adviser said, after US health agencies recommended pausing use of the vaccine because of rare cases of blood clots.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines would "be looking at all the issues shortly," the committee's chair Barry Schoub told Reuters. South Africa has vaccinated almost 290,000 healthcare workers with the J&J vaccine in an ongoing research study.

