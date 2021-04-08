Zweli Mkhize confident SA will achieve Covid-19 herd immunity ‘within a year’

“There are some key findings that necessitated some revisions of the rollout plan. The first of these is that evidence shows that age is the most important factor determining adverse outcomes such as death, hospitalisation and moderate to severe illness. Age alone as a factor surpasses comorbidities, occupational exposure or potential exposure from living in a congregate setting,” he said.

Mkhize was speaking shortly after he, Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi visited three vaccination centres on Thursday, including the Charlotte Maxeke hospital to assess the readiness for the second phase of the vaccination programme.

Mkhize said he was “happy” with all three facilities, particularly the electronic data system he personally tested by putting in his credentials and immediately being able to detect he had already been vaccinated.

The second phase of the rollout plan is expected to commence on May 17 and run until October 17.

“That six-month period will focus largely on people who are most vulnerable. We’ve indicated the age issue, people with comorbidities, people on the frontline. That will take us six months. That’s because we will be opening some of the vaccination sites consequently and we will also be looking at the flow of vaccines,” he said.

Mkhize revealed SA had made significant strides in the procurement of the vaccines. He announced that more than a million additional doses had been secured.

“We are, therefore, pleased that we have put this and the most arduous stages of the deal making process with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson behind us and that we have now secured a combined 51 million doses of vaccines – 31 million from J&J’s one-dose vaccine and 20 million from Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine,” he said.

Of the 51 million vaccines, SA would receive 1,099,200 J&J doses this month. The exact date of delivery was yet to be determined, with quality assurance processes being completed, according to Mkhize.