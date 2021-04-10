SA records more than 1,200 new Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths in 24 hours

There were 1,267 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, along with 53 more deaths, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.

The new infections came from 30,560 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.14%.

There have now been 1,556,242 total Covid-19 cases recorded since the start of the outbreak in March last year. Under 10.1 million Covid-19 tests have been done in that period.

Mkhize said that of the 53 newly-recorded deaths, 16 were in the Western Cape, 12 in the Free State, 11 in Gauteng, 10 in the Northern Cape, and two in both KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo. There were no deaths recorded in Mpumalanga, the North West and the Eastern Cape in the past 24 hours.