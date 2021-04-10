SA records more than 1,200 new Covid-19 cases, 53 deaths in 24 hours
Mkhize said 288,368 health workers had received their Covid-19 vaccinations by 6.30pm on Friday, which means that 4,739 jabs were done in the past 24 hours
There were 1,267 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, along with 53 more deaths, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday.
The new infections came from 30,560 tests, at a positivity rate of 4.14%.
There have now been 1,556,242 total Covid-19 cases recorded since the start of the outbreak in March last year. Under 10.1 million Covid-19 tests have been done in that period.
Mkhize said that of the 53 newly-recorded deaths, 16 were in the Western Cape, 12 in the Free State, 11 in Gauteng, 10 in the Northern Cape, and two in both KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo. There were no deaths recorded in Mpumalanga, the North West and the Eastern Cape in the past 24 hours.
“This brings the total to 53,226 deaths. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers who treated the deceased,” Mkhize said.
He said that 1,481,637 recoveries had been recorded to date, at a recovery rate of 95%.
