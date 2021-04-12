Only seven people have so far been paid out

Tshiamiso Trust 'struggling to identify' miners for compensation

Nearly two years after a R5bn landmark ruling that would change the lives of former mineworkers who contracted deadly lung diseases at work, only seven claimants have been paid out – and that was just a trial run.



The Tshiamiso Trust last month made payments to seven people but CEO Daniel Kotton said they were faced with a mammoth task which could take up to 10 years to finalise...