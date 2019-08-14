Silicosis agreement a milestone judgment for ordinary people

Last month, after a lengthy legal process spanning almost six years, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg ruled in a landmark settlement that former gold miners affected by silicosis be compensated.

This agreement means the miners, dependants of deceased miners and former employees, will be compensated for exposure to silica dust in South African gold mines since the 1960s. Silica causes breathing problems and susceptibility to TB and other lung diseases.

The R5bn settlement, to be paid by six companies to the miners in sums ranging from R70,000 to R500,000, is merely a projection and can rise depending on the number of claimants that come forward.

As I ponder on the merits of this settlement and the players involved in this legal battle, I cannot help but think of the David vs Goliath Biblical anecdote in the book of Samuel.