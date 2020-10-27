Miners face new TB threat as pandemic disrupts treatment

Vama Jele's heart dropped every time he heard that another migrant miner home from South Africa had died from tuberculosis (TB) due to skipping treatment under lockdown. In just four months, it happened 60 times.

When Covid-19 shut South Africa's mines, workers from Jele's homeland eSwatini and other neighbouring nations rushed home - disrupting TB care for thousands of miners at high risk from the disease due to weakened lungs after years working underground.

Jele - secretary general of a migrant mineworkers' association in eSwatini - said more lives could now be lost to TB as overstretched healthcare systems prioritise Covid-19.

"There's such a strong focus on Covid that everyone is forgetting about TB and other non-communicable diseases, and this contributes to more deaths," Jele said by phone from the landlocked kingdom, where TB treatment is not always available.