Processing mine deal 'will be hard'

About 40,000 people are part of the multi-billion rand silicosis class action and their lawyers have admitted that implementing the agreement will be a huge challenge.

Yesterday, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg reserved judgment in the matter.

The historic draft settlement was reached by the Legal Resources Centre, Abrahams Kiewitz Inc and Richard Spoor Attorneys, who represented thousands of mineworkers, and the Occupational Lung Disease Working Group which represented certain mining companies.

Richard Spoor whose company represents 25,000 people said he was confident the court would give the settlement a nod.

"The test is going to be the implementation. If you think of the geographical area [of where the claimants come from] Mozambique, Lesotho, Swaziland, Eastern Cape, Botswana, Zimbabwe how you are going to cover that is a big task," Spoor said.