Widow unsure she will receive silicosis payout

The approval of a multibillion-rand silicosis class action settlement has left Sibongile Cele from Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal, with uncertainty.

Cele, 56, who lost her husband Bongani, a former miner, to silicosis in 2010, is not sure if she will be able to claim for compensation due to missing medical records.

She feels she will have to put up a great battle to get what is due to the family since hospitals and clinics where Bongani was treated claim the records have been destroyed.

"My husband stopped working in 1986, from then he was in and out of hospital. Now my worry is not being able to find his medical documents from hospitals and clinics where he attended because they told me records get destroyed after five years," Cele said.

"I have had to make means of living ever since he died and raised my children who were also forced to seek jobs at [their] young ages because they could not further their studies," she said.

Cele said her youngest of the four children would like to go to university.