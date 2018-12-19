The cannabis being cultivated on 1‚000ha of a farm in Newcastle‚ KZN‚ may look like recreational marijuana but smoking it would have "absolutely no effect".

Krithi Thaver‚ founding member of the Cannabis Development Council of SA (CDCSA)‚ told SowetanLIVE that the variety of cannabis sativa being grown on the farm was known as industrial hemp.

"A passersby would look at it and say 'Wow‚ let's take some!' But this is industrial hemp; it cannot be smoked‚" he said.

Thaver was among those that facilitated a partnership with a Newcastle doctor who owns the farm to cultivate cannabis on his land.

The departments of health and agriculture have now issued permits to cultivate industrial hemp on 5‚000ha. "This makes it the world's largest licensed commercial cannabis sativa farm‚" said Thaver.

He said the first harvest will be ready for use in about six months. "With the right quality‚ we can access 50‚000 total uses - from production of textiles‚ biofuels‚ biodegradable plastics and medicinal products.