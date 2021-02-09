South Africa

Mandela funeral scam trialists back in court

State breathes new life into seven-year-old case

By Asanda Nini - 09 February 2021 - 12:08
Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba is one of the high-profile names implicated in the alleged misappropriation of R6m.
In a dramatic about-turn, a number of prominent ANC Eastern Cape figures will be back in court this week to face charges relating to a seven-year-old scandal over alleged misuse of funds meant for former president Nelson Mandela’s funeral.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and the ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana regional chairperson, Pumlani Mkolo, are among the high-profile names implicated in the imbroglio in which an estimated R6m was allegedly misappropriated.

Their cases were provisionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority in May 2019 amid controversy.

Provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela on Monday confirmed the accused would be back in an East London court on Friday.

