Malema, Ndlozi in court for common assault trial of police officer

EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s common assault trial resumed on Tuesday morning in the Randburg magistrate's court where they are charged for the alleged assault of a police officer during the burial of Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.



The state took their second witness to the stand in a bid to corroborate incriminating evidence against the two leaders through CCTV footage...