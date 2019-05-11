NPA shows 'serious concern' as Mandela funeral fraud case withdrawn

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi has expressed serious concern over the withdrawal of the case against controversial Eastern Cape ANC leader Pumlani Mkolo and 10 others implicated in the Nelson Mandela memorial fraud scandal.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) national spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said in a statement on Friday: “The NPA is concerned at this turn of events and has asked for an urgent report on the reason for the delays and what action will be taken to ensure that the matters are placed back on the roll as soon as possible.

"This matter is one of the high-profile matters on the Anti-Corruption Task Team list, which should have received priority.”