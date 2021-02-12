Officials implicated in Mandela funeral scandal released on bail

Government officials charged over alleged misuse of funds meant for Nelson Mandela's funeral have each been released on R1,000 bail.

Two new names have been added to the charge sheet, former BCM official Nqaba Ludidi, and former supply chain manager, Tembelani Sali.

The other accused are health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, the ANC's Dr WB Rubusana regional chairperson, Pumlani Mkolo, former BCM executive mayor Zukiswa Ncitha, her former deputy Themba Tinta, then council speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele, ex-CFO Vincent Pillay, ex-administrator Ondela Mahlangu, and business figures Nosiphiwo Mati, Zintle Nkuhlu, Viwe Vazi and Dean Fanoe.

All accused handed themselves over to the Hawks and all but two accused appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday.

The matter was postponed to March 5.

