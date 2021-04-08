SAPS officer arrested for bed and breakfast extortion in Joburg

A police officer who allegedly demanded R60,000 from a bed and breakfast operator has been arrested for extortion and corruption in Johannesburg.

The 55-year-old lieutenant-colonel, attached to the Douglasdale police station, was arrested in a sting operation by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team on Wednesday.

“His arrest is linked to the alleged extortion and corruption which took place at a bed and breakfast in Randburg, where he and his accomplice, a 37-year-old constable, allegedly demanded an amount of R60,000 from the complainant to avoid being arrested on allegations of not complying with Sars tax regulations and operating an illegal brothel, in March 2018,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“Among the suspects, there were unknown men who introduced themselves as Sars officials. The suspects allegedly threatened to close down the business if the complainant did not meet their demands.”

They allegedly forced the complainant to open his financial accounts on a laptop and transfer R35,000 into one of their bank accounts.

The constable handed himself over to the Hawks last month, appeared in court and is in custody.

A warrant of arrest was executed for the lieutenant-colonel at his home, south of Johannesburg. He is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate’s court on charges of corruption and extortion.

