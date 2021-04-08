‘It was a misunderstanding’: Porsche GT3 RS driver pays R450 fuel bill

The driver of a Porsche GT3 RS who “left without paying” after refuelling at a Caltex filling station in Bapsfontein, east of Johannesburg, has settled the bill and explained that it was a misunderstanding between him and the petrol attendant.

Toinette Stone from the filling station told TimesLIVE the motorist sent his son to pay for just under R450 worth of fuel on Wednesday after filling his car on Tuesday — a day before the fuel price increased.

An alert was shared on the Suburban Control Centre Facebook page asking people to be on the lookout for the vehicle, indicating that the driver had refuelled and left.