Rental payments for Tshwane metro stolen, NPA claims

Vigilante group Boko Haram hostel hijacking cost millions

The Boko Haram vigilante group is accused of running a multimillion-rand scheme in which hostels are hijacked, illegally occupied and payments meant for the Tshwane metro stolen as part of its extortion ring.



This is according to the charge sheet prepared by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a case against Mncedisi Ntloko, 37, and Sibongile Mabele, 37, who briefly appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday...