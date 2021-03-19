Rental payments for Tshwane metro stolen, NPA claims
Vigilante group Boko Haram hostel hijacking cost millions
The Boko Haram vigilante group is accused of running a multimillion-rand scheme in which hostels are hijacked, illegally occupied and payments meant for the Tshwane metro stolen as part of its extortion ring.
This is according to the charge sheet prepared by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a case against Mncedisi Ntloko, 37, and Sibongile Mabele, 37, who briefly appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.