Elderly man asked to pay R120,000 to Hawks impostor to make 'case' go away

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) says it is concerned about “increasing incidents of impostors” claiming to be Hawks investigators targeting vulnerable people, demanding money to derail investigations.

This follows the arrest of a 29-year-old suspect, who approached an elderly victim in Mpumalanga at his house on Wednesday, said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

The “officer” stands accused of producing a fraudulent document bearing a Hawks emblem stating that it was a murder charge withdrawal proof from a Hawks investigation against the frail man.

He allegedly demanded R60,000 in order for this to be made a formality.

“At this stage the victim recognised the suspect as one of the three that came to his house on the morning of June 29 2020 and introduced themselves as investigators in a murder case he was ‘implicated’ in. The trio were allegedly driving a police vehicle and stated that they were there to arrest him. The ailing victim was threatened and told his family was going to be destroyed unless he paid R60,000 in cash to ensure that the case was destroyed.