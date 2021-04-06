Stop succession speculation and give Zulu royal family space, says Buthelezi

Speculation over who will succeed the late Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has the potential to create “conflict and disquiet” for the grieving royal family.

That’s the word from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation.

On Tuesday he appealed for speculation and conjecture over the royal successor to stop.

“Since the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, the royal family has kept the nation informed every step of the way on matters related to the king’s succession.

“However, despite this, there is a continued stream of pontification and speculation through the media by academics and apparent experts on what might be happening within the royal family.