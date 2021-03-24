South Africa

Zulu royal successor planning meeting commences

24 March 2021 - 12:27
The Zulu royal family has not announced who will succeed the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Image: Elmond Jiyane

A royal succession planning meeting is going ahead with a meeting of members of the Zulu royal family and the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s lawyers on Wednesday.

An inside source confirmed to Sowetan sister publication TimesLIVE that the meeting had started on Wednesday morning.

Senior members of the royal family met at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace on Saturday but the family has remained tight-lipped about who will succeed King Zwelithini.

Sunday Times reported a will read to the royal family on Friday revealed the late king wanted his successor to come from the palace of the great wife, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

While Prince Misuzulu, the firstborn son of King Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi, has largely been seen as the obvious successor, the royal family has remained mum.

In a statement, traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said at Saturday's meeting “various matters were discussed, including matters related to his majesty’s will”.

It was then that a meeting with King Zwelithini’s lawyers was decided.

Buthelezi said updates will be provided after Wednesday’s meeting.

It is still unclear whether Wednesday’s meeting will produce a successor.

TimesLIVE

Only God knows who will succeed the Zulu king, says his sister

Princess Thembi Ndlovu, the sister of the late Zulu monarch, says only God knows who will succeed King Goodwill Zwelithini and that it is likely that ...
News
6 days ago

'King Zwelithini's reign was marked by peace'

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has praised the late King Goodwill Zwelithini as leader who fought for social justice and ensured that this reign was ...
News
6 days ago

