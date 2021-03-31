Hostel dwellers feel their lives are now in danger
Mamelodi community shocked as alleged vigilante pair get bail
Hostel dwellers in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, have reacted with shock and disappointment to the release on bail of two alleged members of Boko Haram – a vigilante group that is accused of hijacking municipal housing units in the area.
The Pretoria magistrate's court yesterday released Mncedisi Donald Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele, both aged 37, on R10,000 bail each on their fraud and contravention of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act charges. Their case has been postponed to May 10 for further investigation...
