South Africa

Gang has cost Tshwane nearly R12m in hijacked rent payments

Two alleged Boko Haram 'members' granted bail of R10,000 each

30 March 2021 - 14:23
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

Two suspected members of Mamelodi's criminal vigilante group known as Boko Haram have been granted bail of R10,000 each.

Mncedisi Donald Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele, both aged 37, were arrested early this month for allegedly hijacking family units in the new residential block known as Nkandla at Mamelodi West hostel and illegally renting them out for R2,500 a month...

