Gang has cost Tshwane nearly R12m in hijacked rent payments
Two alleged Boko Haram 'members' granted bail of R10,000 each
Two suspected members of Mamelodi's criminal vigilante group known as Boko Haram have been granted bail of R10,000 each.
Mncedisi Donald Ntloko and Sibongile Mabele, both aged 37, were arrested early this month for allegedly hijacking family units in the new residential block known as Nkandla at Mamelodi West hostel and illegally renting them out for R2,500 a month...
