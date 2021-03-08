Some shop owners say group protects them, others say the live in fear
Extortion horror for Mamelodi business owners
The name Boko Haram strikes much fear among businessmen and foreign shop owners in Mamelodi township, east of Pretoria, where the vigilante group has wreaked havoc for more than two years.
Boko Haram is the name that has been adopted by a group of more than a dozen men who extort money mainly from foreigner tuckshop owners...
