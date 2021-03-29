Let's strive to save lives this Easter
We urge the government to put lives first as it decides what level of lockdown and restrictions to impose over the Easter weekend.
The only restrictions that would make sense would be to ban all large gatherings, limit alcohol sales and close restaurants, bars and taverns earlier to avoid Covid-19 infections shooting up again. We are still going through a pandemic, thousands of people have died and there is no room for populist decisions...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.