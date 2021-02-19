'I have done nothing wrong': Ace Magashule after corruption trial appearance

Proclaiming his innocence, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Friday said he hoped the court matter against him and 10 others would soon be concluded.

Speaking to a contingent of media on the steps of the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after the postponement of his court case, Magashule said: “We hope for a speedy trial because justice delayed is something else.”

“We are looking forward to August 11,” he added, referring to the date set down for the next court proceedings.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. I will prove it in court,” Magashule said.

With a large police contingent present amid hundreds of his supporters who had travelled from all around the country to show allegiance to him, Magashule was cautious not to join his supporters in breaching Covid-19 regulations which prohibit political gatherings.

Magashule left the courthouse, entered a vehicle and drove around the streets, standing out from his sunroof to wave to the crowds – some of whom were not properly wearing their masks.