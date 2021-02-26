'No woman must go through that': ANCWL rallies behind Bathabile Dlamini in pension wrangle

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has come out in support of its president, former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who is embroiled in a pension payout dispute with the state.

The league on Friday lambasted the withholding of Dlamini's pension for nearly three years and for reasons allegedly unknown to her.

“The national executive committee (NEC) resolved to make it categorically clear that we support our president comrade Bathabile Dlamini in her demand for her pension which is due to her,” said ANCWL secretary-general Meokgo Matuba.

“The president took the ANCWL into confidence that she was never given reasons why her pension has been withheld for three years now. We believe no woman must go through what she is subjected to, especially as a single mother.”

The SowetanLIVE's sister publication Sunday Times reported that Dlamini, who resigned from parliament in 2019, was unable to pay part of the legal costs of two NGOs that won a landmark social grants case against her in 2018. This was due to her ministerial pension being blocked.