Ace Magashule throws weight behind ANC MPs who stayed away from Mkhwebane vote

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has thrown his weight behind party MPs who did not participate in the vote to establish a special committee to probe Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Speaking on Durban-based regional radio station Gagasi FM on Thursday, Magashule said ANC MPs who did not take part in the vote on Tuesday “did the right [thing]” by refusing to “sleep with the enemy”.

Magashule said the MPs would not face any repercussions for not participating in the vote.

At least 62 ANC MPs did not attend the voting session on Tuesday for yet-to-be-disclosed reasons.

Before the vote on Tuesday, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe issued a line of march to party MPs at a special caucus meeting, where they we all told to vote in favour of a panel report that recommended the institution of impeachment proceedings against Mkhwebane.