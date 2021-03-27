Several South Africans feared dead in attacks on Mozambique gas project

Several South Africans are feared to be among dozens of foreign contractors killed or captured on Friday as they tried to escape Islamic militants in northern Mozambique.

Only seven out of 17 vehicles that left a hotel serving Africa's biggest gas project got away when their convoy was ambushed, a security source told The Times.

“There are a lot of casualties and many people unaccounted for, it was an absolute disaster,” said the source.

Witnesses said bodies littered Palma's streets and beach after three days of fighting. Some had been beheaded, according to a situation report by security sources.

Pinnacle News said dozens of civilians had been decapitated or shot and at least 21 government troops had been killed.