SA company to investigate after Amnesty says it shot at civilians in Mozambique

An SA private military firm will hire outside lawyers to look into its activities in Mozambique, it said, after Amnesty International accused it of firing indiscriminately on civilians while helping the government fight an insurgency.

In a report issued on Tuesday, Amnesty accused both the government and the insurgents of war crimes against civilians, including killings, dismemberment, torture and abductions.

More than half a million people have been displaced and hundreds killed in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region since Islamist militants launched an insurgency in 2017.

The government has hired SA private military firm Dyck Advisory Group to help it fight the Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama insurgents, known locally as Al-Shabaab, who have declared their allegiance to Islamic State.

Mozambique has previously denied accusations that its soldiers had committed atrocities, saying killings blamed on government forces were carried out by Islamist insurgents impersonating troops.

Mozambique's Ministry of Interior General Command did not respond to phone and emailed request for comment from Reuters on the Amnesty report. An official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the government would respond to the allegations later.

Reuters was not able to contact the militants.