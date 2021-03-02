Africa should take advantage of its marine economy

Oceans, seas, rivers and dams are often associated with fun and relaxation for families or friends coming together to celebrate a special time. However, it is argued that more than 90% of the world’s commerce is seaborne. This means most economic activities are linked to maritime through transportation of our most basic needs such as food, energy, clothing, et al.



Africa is not taking full economic advantage of its marine economy: The reasons are straightforward – insufficient investment capacities. More than 95% of the companies responsible for the transport cargo trade are foreign-based. ..