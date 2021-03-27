North Korea says Biden administration took wrong first step over latest missile test

North Korea said on Saturday that the administration of US President Joe Biden had taken a wrong first step and revealed “deep-seated hostility” by criticising its self-defensive missile test.

North Korea on Friday said it had launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile. Biden said the test violated UN Security Council resolutions but he remained open to diplomacy with Pyongyang.

Ri Pyong Chol, secretary of the North's ruling Worker's Party's Central Committee, said the test was self-defensive against threats posed by South Korea and the US with their joint military exercises and advanced weapons.

“We express our deep apprehension over the US chief executive faulting the regular testfire, exercise of our state's right to self-defence, as the violation of UN 'resolutions' and openly revealing his deep-seated hostility,” Ri said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

Biden's remarks were an “undisguised encroachment on our state's right to self-defence and provocation,” he said, adding Washington might face “something that is not good” if it continues to make “thoughtless remarks”.

“We are by no means developing weapons to draw someone's attention or influence his policy,” Ri said.

“I think that the new US administration obviously took its first step wrong.”