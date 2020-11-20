Mozambique police say northern village, site of reported beheadings, retaken from insurgents

Over 1,000 Mozambique troops on Thursday recaptured the northern village of Muidumbe from Islamist insurgents, police general commander Bernardino Rafael said, killing 16 and destroying some of their logistics.

Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado, home to gas developments worth some $60 billion, is grappling with an insurgency linked to Islamic State that has gathered pace this year, with insurgents regularly taking on the army and seizing entire towns.

Speaking to troops in a field in Muidumbe, an area where local media reported a spate of beheadings by insurgents last week, Rafael congratulated the men for their victory but warned they had not won yet.

"We marched and arrived in Muidumbe district headquarters, we expelled those who had occupied it," he said in footage broadcast by state broadcaster TVM following the operation.