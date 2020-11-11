Africa

UN urges Mozambique to investigate reported massacres, beheadings

By Reuters - 11 November 2020 - 13:30
Violence had surged this year in Cabo Delgado, a Mozambican province that borders Tanzania, alarming governments across southern Africa.
The UN called on Mozambique to investigate reports that militants had massacred villagers and beheaded women and children in a restive northern region.

As many as 50 people have died in recent days in attacks by fighters linked to Islamic State, local media including Mediafax and The Pinnacle News have reported.

Violence had surged this year in Cabo Delgado - a province that borders Tanzania and is the site of a multibillion-dollar natural gas project - alarming governments across southern Africa.

UN secretary-general António Guterres called for an investigation late on Tuesday.

"The secretary-general is shocked over recent reports of massacres by non-state armed groups in several villages, including the reported beheading and kidnapping of women and children," his spokesperson said.

There was no immediate response from the Mozambican government.

Militants seeking to carve out an Islamist state started attacks in Cabo Delgado in 2017. They have seized key towns for brief periods and hit military targets this year.

In September, Amnesty International accused Mozambican soldiers of committing atrocities during a crackdown on the violence, but the defence ministry dismissed the reports, saying militants regularly impersonated soldiers.

African leaders are shameless sellouts

Silencing of the guns in Africa will take years to bear fruit because of greedy and self-centred leaders. The issue of silencing the guns has been ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Over 40 feared dead after boat carrying Mozambique conflict victims sinks

More than 40 people were feared to have drowned in Mozambique’s conflict-torn north after their boat sank, the administrator of an island district ...
News
1 week ago

Militants from Mozambique staged deadly attack in Tanzania, police say

About 300 militants from Mozambique attacked a village in southern Tanzania and killed an unknown number of people last week, Tanzania's top police ...
News
2 weeks ago

Related articles

