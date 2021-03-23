Mdantsane ANC meeting turns into punch-up with cars trashed in faction fighting

An ANC branch general meeting turned into a battlefield when fists flew and cars were trashed in Mdantsane's ward 20 on Monday afternoon.

The branch is preparing for a by-election after a former local ward councillor Ntombizodwa Gamnca was fired by Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha in January. Gamnca was found guilty of contravening the councillors' code of conduct in the Municipal Systems Act.

SowetanLIVE sister publication DispatchLIVE understands that a number of candidates within the ruling party are eyeing the position. Insiders said various factions, some comprising of senior leaders, have been pushing for their preferred candidates to remain in the race.

However, it was not immediately clear what led to the fiasco on Monday afternoon.​

“It was chaotic. I saw people busy trashing cars outside the venue and others were fighting physically,” said one branch member, speaking from NU7 community hall where the meeting was held.

Another branch member said she had heard rumours that one of the members who had been beaten up was rushed to hospital. This could not be verified at the time of publishing.