Mbizana local municipality to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Mbizana local municipality in the Eastern Cape has been officially renamed after the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in honour of her contribution to the struggle for liberation against the apartheid regime.

Provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha gazetted the name change of Mbizana to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela local municipality on Thursday. It will take effect from the first day of the month following the date of publication in the provincial gazette.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE on Friday, Cogta spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam, confirmed that the process was concluded after Mbizana mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha wrote to Nqatha requesting the name change.

"The consultation processes have been undertaken, including consulting with the district municipality; which also supported the name change process," Ngam said.

"We confirm that the name of Mbizana will be changed, however, at the moment, we are still waiting for confirmation of the date. There has to be a date set so that a ceremony can held to ensure that everybody is aware of the name change process.

"So the ball, in terms of the date for the name change event, resides with the municipality itself," said Ngam.