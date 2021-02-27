Mbizana leader suspended after couple sexually shamed in front of villagers

A senior traditional leader in Mbizana has been suspended for forcing a woman and a man accused of adultery to have sex in full view of the village, including the woman’s husband.

The alleged incident happened in 2016 but was only recently brought to the attention of authorities.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha confirmed placing the traditional leader on precautionary suspension in terms of section 32 (1) of the Eastern Cape Traditional Leadership Act 1 of 2017.

“[The chief] is accused of humiliating two individuals accused of committing adultery in his village. I have a duty to ensure that leaders and institutions falling within the ambit of co-operative governance and traditional affairs discharge their duties in a humane and dignified manner that is gender-sensitive.

“Society is witnessing a scourge of gender-based violence and whenever that happens, I will not fail to act to protect women and children in our communities. I am of the view that failure to act is not an option. There is a need to hold those accused of wrongdoing accountable,” said Nqatha.