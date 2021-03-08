Debate on CR17 bank records is dishonest and hypocritical: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has slammed those questioning the CR17 bank records, saying a debate on them was dishonest and hypocritical.

He said this in a tweet posted on Monday, specifically referencing Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus and former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa.

“I will never participate in the #cr27bankccounts debate because is the most dishonest and hypocritical debate I have ever seen. Crooks and wannabe saints under one roof. Can you imagine @niehaus_carl in that debate and Andile Lungisa,” tweeted Mbalula.