Presidency, speaker welcome CR17 judgment, Busisiwe Mkhwebane not so happy

The presidency on Tuesday welcomed the judgment passed by the high court in Pretoria, which set aside findings and remedial action of the public protector into whether the president violated the executive ethics code.

The high court set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament about the donation he received from Bosasa.

“We find [Mkhwebane] did not only commit a material misdirection in her legal approach [to the issue of misleading parliament], but also reached an irrational and unlawful conclusion on the facts before her,” judge Elias Matojane said on Tuesday, delivering a scathing judgment on behalf of a full bench of the high court.

Ramaphosa had asked the court to review and set aside the report and remedial action based on Mkhwebane’s investigation. The matter was heard in early February.

“The court reaffirmed the president’s assertion that there was no factual basis for the public protector’s finding that the president misled parliament in relation to a donation made to the CR17 campaign from Mr Gavin Watson of African Global Operations,” presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

She said the court further found the public protector had no jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign, that the president was not obliged to make disclosure of the donations received by the CR17 campaign, and that the public protector had no foundation in fact and in law to arrive at a conclusion that the president had involved himself in unlawful activities.

“The presidency welcomes the settlement of this matter and reaffirms its commitment to honest and effective governance,” Diko said.