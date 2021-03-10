No need for me to step aside, says Mkhize as SIU probes company with links to his associates

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says he does not believe it is necessary for him to step aside while the Special Investigating Unit probes an R82m tender issued to a company linked to his associates.

“We will be co-operating with the investigation and, in this regard, we believe that the process is secure enough in the hands of those investigators that no further steps are necessary — and that, of course, we will only deal with the outcome of the investigations when it is released,” said Mkhize.

He was responding to an oral question and answer session in parliament on Wednesday.

Mkhize said that once the investigation was completed, the findings would be made public.

Daily Maverick broke the story of how Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

The contract is worth R82m, and is now subject to a SIU investigation.

According to the publication, Digital Vibes won the tender irregularly and later employed Tahera Mather, a long-serving spokesperson and alleged family friend of Mkhize, as a consultant.

It said the company also appointed a former assistant to the minister, Naadhira Mitha.

The same company, the publication reported, had scored a tender while Mkhize was minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

The step aside question was asked in context of the ANC’s “step aside” rule, yet to be finalised, which seeks to have leaders charged with serious crimes — such as party secretary-general Ace Magashule — vacate their positions until they are cleared.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said to Mkhize: “Recently you have also been implicated in a dubious contract worth R82m, which is under investigation and has now been halted. There are damning allegations against you and your involvement in the awarding of this contract to people who are close associates of yours, which could result in a conflict of interest.